How Sonia LeBel can it defend the bill 61, request Hivon
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The minister of Justice, Sonia LeBel, and the spokesperson for the PQ in the area of justice, Véronique Hivon.
The Parti québécois (PQ) does not understand how the ex-prosecutor of the Charbonneau commission and minister of Justice, Sonia LeBel, may endorse the bill 61.
This piece of legislative — filed on 3 June, aims to extend the state of health emergency for an indefinite period of time and accelerate hundreds of infrastructure projects.
The spokesperson for the PQ in the area of justice, Véronique Hivon, has called on Ms. LeBel in a press briefing Wednesday, challenging them to rise in the House and defend the bill.
According to Ms. Hivon, bill 61 “violates” the work of Ms. LeBel in the Charbonneau commission, its heritage, its mission and the reason why she said to come in politics.
“As legal advisor to the government, how was she able to let pass such a bill ? “
The opposition parties accuse the government Legault of trying to take advantage of the pandemic of the COVID-19 to arrogate to themselves powers disproportionate and to violate the democratic process.
On Tuesday, the public Committee to monitor the recommendations of the Charbonneau commission said that according to him, the bill ” creates extremely favorable conditions for the emergence of corruption, collusion and other malpractices “.
The prime minister François Legault responded on Tuesday that the corruption was not concerned about ; it was Ms. LeBel and several accountants including Christian Dubé in his council of ministers.
According to Vincent Marissal, of Québec solidaire, Mr. Legault uses Ms. LeBel as a ” deposit “. “I presume that, one day, the Attorney general of Québec will have something to say “, he said.
Ms. LeBel, who “has not been very present,” up to now, should answer the questions of the opposition, also argued for the leader of the liberal Party of Quebec, Dominique Anglade.
