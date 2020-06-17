How to be a host copy time for coronavirus?
Photo: Hubert Hayaud A Record Of The Duty
Outdoor gatherings involve much less risk than those in the interior. They are preferable if the weather allows.
If outdoor gatherings were already permitted in Quebec, those inside now since Monday, except on the territory of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, the municipality of Joliette and the city of The Epiphany, where we will have to wait to next Monday to receive. But how to find among all the safety instructions and be a host copy by the time of a pandemic?
First, it should be noted that outdoor gatherings involve much less risk than those in the interior. They are preferable if the weather allows.
In all cases, we cannot accommodate more than 10 people at a time, and those must come from a maximum of three households. This limit only applies to areas where a distance of two metres can be maintained between people who do not live at the same address. In a small apartment, for example, it will be necessary to restrict the number of guests so that they can keep a good distance between them.
Before receiving, clean all surfaces that are frequently touched, such as door handles and light switches. The arrival of your guests, ask them to wash their hands. Soap and water remain your best friends, but the gel sanitizer can also be used when this is not possible.
It is important to keep your home well ventilated by leaving the windows open. However, it is recommended to avoid the jets of air from an air conditioner or fans in the direction of your guests. These could be projected droplets that are carriers of the coronavirus in their direction. Wearing a mask or covers the face-is always appropriate.
At the time of the meal, the main recommendation is simple: do not share anything. Everyone must have his glass, his plate, his napkin, and his utensils. The whole thing should be identified with their names. Not small veggie dips or bowls of chips placed on the table in the living area, therefore. And above all, neither buffet nor “potluck”. Only one person should be responsible for the service after they have washed their hands. At the table, the people living at the same address should be seated together. Once satisfied, clean the dishes with hot water and soap.
Where it is possible, a bathroom should be reserved for your guests. The bathroom they will be using should be cleaned after the passage of every person not originating from the same address. To simplify you the life, for example, you can leave towels disinfectants available to your guests so that they clean up behind them.
Particular attention should be paid to children, because they often have very few or no symptoms of the COVID-19 while being able to transmit it. The rule of two meters, therefore, applies also to them. The toys should not be shared unless disinfected.
If you are invited to a party, do not you introduce yourself there if you experience any symptoms of the COVID-19. These include fever, the appearance of a cough, difficulty in breathing and a loss of sense of smell or taste. A sore throat or a headache, muscle pain, intense fatigue, loss of appetite, or diarrhea may also be symptoms of the disease. Be honest with your host: they will thank you for it.
