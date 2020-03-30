How to change RAM in Mac
Access memory, as is known, does not happen too fast. Even in the best case, every hour on this operation, on a global scale, spent, probably, thousands of years. But if Samsung will fulfill his promise, in 2021 in this area will gradually begin to change for the better. In the first half of 2021 Samsung plans to begin mass production of memory chips of the new generation (DDR5), which will be faster, more economical, in the same physical volume will fit two times more data, and while all this is going in the first years are very expensive, most ambitious companies in the world never pass by this opportunity. And Apple too.
About DDR5 has long been known. Apparently, 2017 – but because in 2017 this type of RAM has already been thought out and designed, work on its creation began even earlier. In creating the memory of a new generation was attended by such well-known companies like SK Hynix, Micron, Cadence and Samsung. Not only them, but the first three of them, starting in 2017, one after another, again and again, announced its plans to launch in the near future, production models DDR5/LPDDR5 – but, still, no one came. Debugged and mastered to Shine today’s technology requirements DDR5/LPDDR5 not responding.
When will the new RAM
Now mass production in about a year, promises Samsung. And the Korean giant, for some reason, I believe. Perhaps because to this purpose the company went “the other way”, starting from a distance, with introduction in manufacture of chips of memory extreme ultra-violet lithography (EUVL), which in recent years has slowly but surely displaces in a semiconductor manufacturing other technologies. Transition processes with a dimension of 7 nm, and 5 nm, is impossible without it.
Delve into the history of DDR5 and associated with a new generation of technical and technological problems, we will not. Moreover, to learn something more or less concrete – it is impossible (all secret), and less specific in detail and with formulas described in textbooks. Instead, try to understand which is more important for a mere mortal matters: how DDR5 change the world where and when will the memory of the new generation, and how it can threaten us.
And, just in case I’ll clarify: my hitting the unbearable slowness of modern RAM are unfair, don’t take it seriously. DDR4 and LPDDR4X do their job. The main criterion of RAM they have access to the RAM seems instantaneous. But faster, more efficient and more in the same amount is alluring and cool.
RAM DDR5
Even if in 2021 Samsung will begin to produce millions of party chips and DDR5 LPDDR5, for most users, most existing platforms because this will not change anything. In order to use DDR5/LPDDR5 with a specific processor, it is necessary that the CPU supported them. AMD and Intel promotion in this issue are interested in, but to support a new generation of their processors still are not in a hurry.
DDR4 in different versions – bread of the personal computer industry and consumer electronics. RAM 4th generation of proven, reliable, and their prices (in the recent past, a lot of) acceptable, and their production is able to cope with any queries – so the implementation process is not too fast.
Personal computers still use processors from third-party manufacturers for them, will find themselves in a difficult situation. Not for the first time. Still lag Intel in its processors today’s requirements went hand – but that can’t continue indefinitely. The longest memory “of the previous generation” will remain in cheap budget laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones.
DDR5 in Dell computers
The program is expected to transition to its own processor with a new architecture based on ARM, will be announced at WWDC in June of this year, which is destined to become the first in the history of Apple “non-contact” online conference. The transition will require very significant changes to the operating system for some time will have to support applications written for the “old architecture”, and all sorts of other entertainment.
At the beginning of 2021, if the promised Samsung mass production DDR5/LPDDR5 will start on time, not only in mobile devices (as of now), but in all (or most) computers, relatively speaking “from mini to Mac Pro”, will have its processor specifications, and the set of supported technologies in which is determined by only two factors: “whether” and “whether”.
To support DDR5/LPDDR5 in the entire range is fully controlled by the Apple chips is not the same thing as asking Intel to do something like that. Most likely, the entire line of Macs will support DDR5/LPDDR5 by the end of 2021.