How to choose a starter kit for manicure: tips and advice
To save time and money, more and more girls order a starter kit for coating nails with gel Polish. They contain everything necessary in order to perform the skin procedure at home by yourself, and are relatively inexpensive to buy separately, all means more expensive. The main thing is to choose a set of, to not need anything after the purchase, and not pay for it.
Selection rules
The market presents all kinds of products, the price of which may differ in 1.5–2 times. However, to focus only on it is not worth it. Since different manufacturers or companies can have starter kits for manicure, the equipment is usually substantially different (this affects primarily the cost). Well, if in that set, which you have chosen, has as main materials and devices, and more.
The main, first and foremost, include: lamp for drying gel Polish and basic tools. Additional – blade, very disappointed in cuticle.
Lamps and their types
Lamp is the most expensive part. Consider that there are:
- Ultraviolet light (UV). The most popular and inexpensive. Ideal for home use – their lifespan depends on frequency of switching on or off of the device. For example, over time, the light elements can burn out, which increases the drying time. Ideally, it depends on the material and ranges from 2-4 minutes. UV lamps suitable for operation with different finishes – shellac, gel Polish, gel, Biogel, etc., great importance is the power of the lamps: model 9 Watt, 18 Watt suitable for home, 36 Watt, 45 Watt and more choose in salons. Service life – up to 10 thousand hours.
- Light-emitting diode (LED). More expensive, but different polymerization instant dry gel Polish in 30 seconds. Not suitable for nails (hard gel dries badly). At the same time, when drying do not heat the nail plate, therefore, does not cause discomfort. Other benefits: reduced power consumption, operation life up to 100 hours. The regularity of the inclusions on the rate of wear is not affected.
- CCFL. Dry at the expense of the bulbs with inert gas and mercury, providing a uniform radiation and the polymerization of all coatings except for the LED-cured. The drying time is 30-60 seconds, lifetime is up to 60 thousand hours. Instruments to economically consume power, do not heat the nail plate.
Can meet hybrid lamp: UV/LED, CCFL/LED. Accordingly, they have the advantage of two different types.
Base materials
In sets, as a rule, includes:
- basic coverage – if you will use three phase and not single phase gel Polish;
- directly gel Polish – many companies offer 2-3 options to choose from;
- top three-phase system (it provides a glossy or matte effect, protects from scratches, increases the resistance).
- primer, bonder or other product for degreasing the nail plate – it depends on the quality of adhesion of the coating to the nail plate;
- the special equipment for removing sticky layer, if the top or gel Polish have it.
Additional materials
Well, if the kit has the buff or nail file for sanding – they remove glitter nail than prolong the durability of the coating. Can also need very disappointed for cuticle softening, lint-free cloth, a tool for removing gel-Polish, clip nails, etc.