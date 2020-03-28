How to deal with family problems caused by the coronavirus
Psychologists give advice on what to do in the period of self-isolation.
Every day hundreds of people ring the helpline to talk about their fears and problems. Now most of the calls are somehow related to the threat of infection is coronavirus and the consequences of the disease.
Head of the sector of the city counseling services Catherine Shaporova told that each subscriber gets an individual recommendation, but there are some General basic advice. You should not hide from your fear, and learn to look him in the face.
– In most cases, fear is a figment of our imaginations, explains the psychologist. – First of all we are afraid of what hasn’t happened yet. Therefore it is necessary to recommend to live here and now. Rejoice in the fact that we are healthy.
Gave rise to the forced isolation and other problems. They are associated with family relations, absence of mutual understanding between spouses, children, identifying nuances that are in daily employment were unaware or did not attach any importance to this.
– We adapt to the new conditions of life, this applies not only to adult, – says Ekaterina Saburova. – As for the conflicts, our practice shows that there are no situations in which blame only one side.
Psychologist urges to be tolerant to each other, in the current difficult situation need the support of loved ones. You should try to hear each other, understand and reach a new level of harmonious relationships.
