How to eat during the quarantine?
To stop the spread of the coronavirus, each of us need to be quarantined and stay home and take care of your health and eat right. As reported by women’s online magazine “Mood”, leading to “Useful apps” on the TV channel “inter” Alexander Lukyanenko gave the advice how to organize food in quarantine in order not to gain weight and strengthen the immune system.
“It is very important to lead a healthy lifestyle, exercise and eat right – says Alexander Lukyanenko. – In the “Useful program” we always focus on what you need to know when to stop eating. During the stay in quarantine is also very important that the menu present quality and healthy products, strengthen the body.”
The basic principles of proper nutrition in quarantine from Alexander Lukyanenko:
1. Do not look for “comfort” food – to avoid overeating, stick to a schedule and eat at the same time.
2. Eat moderate amount of food, because during the quarantine, our physical activity is limited, and we spend less energy than usual.
3. Give sufficient time for the meal, eat quietly, put down the phone and other electronic gadgets during meals.
4. Cook a meal using basic products and not products for fast preparation: they contain large amounts of sodium, fat and sugar.
5. Drink mostly water, avoid sweet and sweetened drinks.
6. Refrain from eating snacks and sweets.
7. Eat nutritious and healthy products:
– Various fruits and vegetables: fresh, frozen or canned, which can be kept long.
– Legumes: beans, peas, lentils.
– Cereals: buckwheat, rice, pasta, etc.
Fats: vegetable oil, various nuts and seeds.
– Meat, fish, canned fish and eggs.
Milk products or their replacements if you get them used to the quarantine.
According to the presenter, during the quarantine, it is important not only to balance the diet and strengthen the immune system but also relieve stress, because now each of us suffers from anxiety.
“Start each day with physical exercises and breathing exercises, it helps relieve stress, says Alexander Lukyanenko. – Learn something new, because quarantine is the best time for learning. Use this feature! For example, you can learn new recipes and the recommendations of professionals. By the way, cooking can be turned into a kind of quest for the entire family. It will raise the mood. Also during the quarantine, you can do things which before did not reach the hands. For example, to restore order in the family photos and videos, and at the same time to remember a vacation together and funny moments. Laughter is good for health. When we laugh, stress is reduced automatically. For a pleasant leisure are reading a good book, solving crossword puzzles, a return to the old hobby of listening to good music, Board games and write stories that long to ask out. A letter is a joy of creation, helps to understand more deeply our thoughts and feelings and takes us from thinking to action, so satisfying. And, of course, watch your favorite TV shows and listen to the advice of experts.”