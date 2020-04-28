How to ensure the detachment on board of the aircraft?
April 27, 2020 | Business | No Comments|
Photo: Philippe Lopez, Agence France-Presse
Air France has noted that its agents “shall relocate the customers proactively” to maintain more space between the passengers, “to the extent possible”, a strategy that other carriers have said favour in time of crisis.
The companies allot passengers to ensure the physical separation, a solution not always possible.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.