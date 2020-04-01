How to exercise to avoid becoming a victim of the “silent killer”
“The silent killer” is called hypertension. Cardiologist of the highest category CDC MEDSI Krasnaya Presnya Elena Ependymoma said that exercise at this problem are necessary, but you need to follow some rules.
“In patients with essential hypertension (GB) preferred aerobic exercise: walking, swimming, Cycling, skiing. In determining the amount it is advisable to conduct a load test (veloergometry or treadmill). The result allows to choose the optimal mode corresponding to 80% of heart rate maximum. If a load test is not possible, the intensity is the following: during GB stage I, 60-75%, with grade II-III stage 40-65% of your maximum heart rate for age” – said the cardiologist.
The expert notes that the allowable number of sessions per week can be from 3 to 5 times with a duration of 20-60 minutes. Should abandon heavy lifting. Training should consist of three stages. Warm-up: starting with the lower extremities should do light exercises on different muscle groups.
Main part: exercises, alternating with hitch (relaxation), it is important not to hold your breath and avoid excessive stress. Final part: the gradual obavlenia pace with autogenic training.
“Contraindicated exercise at the AD above 200/110 mm Hg. St, after a hypertensive crisis, when symptoms of angina, heart failure, rhythm disorders,” said Apendicular.