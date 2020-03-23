How to live today, the star of “Wild Orchids” Carrie Otis

Beauty Carrie Otis has become famous all over the world with the release of his debut film “wild Orchid”. However, her film career ended…

Carrie Otis grew up in San Francisco in a family of alcoholics and therefore early to drink. However, the future met the girl a few more rainbow, and at the age of 16 she decided to try his luck in the modeling business.

Carrie went to new York where he soon began to pose for glossy magazines and well-known cosmetic brands.

And the popularity has not kept itself waiting long. And not be forced to wait temptations. In 18 years Otis has suffered a cocaine and heroin dependency…

In 1989 Carrie with a light hand of Mickey Rourke became his partner in the film “wild Orchid”. Her character Emily worked in a law firm. One day she went to Brazil on issues of major transactions, where he met a sexy millionaire James (Mickey Rourke) who falls in love with her at first sight.

It was rumored that the final sex scene of the movie was not a fiction, and the actors actually made love in front of cameras. Erotic romance was a resounding success (and encouraging him to take Carrie for Playboy magazine).

As it often happens, on-screen romance turned into a real. In 1992, the couple married. However, it was a destructive relationship. Serious according to both exacerbate their depressive tendencies.

In 1994 Rourke was arrested for cruelty to wife, even though Otis later withdrew the statement.

After a few years, Carrie admitted that only for the first two years of marriage she tried to commit suicide three times. However, the couple divorced in 1998 alone. And if Rourke still considers it his biggest mistake, then Otis took a deep breath.

Getting rid of the sick relationship, Carrie is left alone with their dependencies, which were added to anorexia. It took a lot of effort and years to return to a normal lifestyle. With the help of specialists Otis managed to improve health and then to establish and food. Years later, Carrie became a plus-size model and face of clothes for full women’s Marina Rinaldi. But the career of Otis as a film actress, you might say, ended with the release of “Wild Orchids”.

The fourth and last scene involving Carrie came out in 2001.

Having achieved, Otis has found happiness in his personal life. In 2005, she married the academic research environment Matthew Sutton. The couple raise their two daughters: 13-year-old jade and 12-year-old Kaya.

Today, Carrie 51, and, of course, it is not the same Emily from “Wild Orchids” as we remember it. However, in his book “Destroyed beauty: memories”, she admitted that what we saw her on the cover of magazines in those years, is a lie.

“The photographs advertising campaigns I looked perfect. I was cheerful and happy. I had beautiful skin, face, hair… But that’s cheating. In my life I wasn’t. I was skinny. It was important for stylists and photographers. But with skin, hair and teeth, I had a serious problem. Coffee and cigarettes I have worn off the enamel on the teeth. White smile is photoshopped.

Also from poor lifestyle my skin was terrible: the face was a pimple. Makeup artists had to work hard to achieve the perfect tone. As for the hair, all that you see in the photos, also cheating. Thick hair is a chignon. In fact, my hair was brittle and dull”, — I said to Otis.

For their 50 “tail” Otis looks great. Gray hair and wrinkles did not spoil her face, but on the contrary, add to the nobility. That’s why Carrie continues to work as a model, and her photo is still impossible to look away. In addition, Otis can be seen on California television anchor. Everything else, Carrie is ecoactivity: like her husband, she is concerned with preserving the environment.