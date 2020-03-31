How to most easily recover coronavirus: advice of the doctor
The doctor of the Latvian Peteris Apinis on its Facebook page gave ten tips on how to contract the coronavirus in the most easy manner.
1. To treat their chronic diseases, to coronavirus met You in a hospital bed.
Patients of chronic diseases are recommended to strictly adhere to the assigned treatment.
2. Walk, run, ride a bike in the fresh air daily. Working in the garden.?
Only Your indirect, or mediated immunity will allow You to easily recover Covid 19. Indirect immunity is more developed movements and sports activities, a balanced diet and exposure to fresh air.
3. To train chest and doing breathing exercises every hour.
As well as to ventilate the lungs, you need to ventilate living and working spaces.
4. Not coughing, not sneezing, not to shout and not sing) on the other.
To keep a distance of 2 meters. Not to chat with a stranger for more than 10 minutes. I advise you to avoid direct communications that exceed 10 minutes.
5. Recommendations for the prevention and treatment of to take on the website SPKC, in the well-known doctors, infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists.
It is not necessary to believe the advertising of miracles, antivirus, vitamins, homeopathic remedies and nutritious food. Eat plant foods that contain a lot of potentially volatile – garlic, onions, lettuce, spinach, cabbage, etc..
6. Avoid abuse of alcohol! No more than one dose.
Do not trust the advice to use alcohol as a cure for the virus! Alcohol opens the door for the virus of the respiratory tract, suppresses the body’s defenses.
7. Do not smoke! Combination – coronavirus and Smoking is the way to patologoanatom or burial ground.
Smoking should not be permitted immediately. Study Chinese colleagues indicate that the difference between the mortality of men and women depends on the number of cigarettes smoked.
8. Goggles, gloves, mask.
Mask face is a good remedy to avoid the disease SARS 2, but, according to the observations of Chinese experts, is suitable only if the two persons are as a carrier of disease and the potential recipient put on the mask.
9. To sterilize surfaces and space!
In areas where the people with the approved Covid 19 or a man that would be sick Covid 19 required disinfection of room surfaces using disinfectants.
10. Frequently wash hands with soap or disinfectant solution.
Wash your hands before eating and especially after visiting the supermarket, public transport and toilets. An alternative to hand washing in the sink of a public toilet, choose napkins with a sterilizing liquid.