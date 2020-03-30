How to penalize those who prey on the Ukrainians
Since the beginning of the quarantine food products has significantly increased in price. The Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) even opened a case for their substantial appreciation in the capital markets.
Will it be possible for the Committee to influence the situation – versed journalist of channel 24.
Strict price controls on food
Recently the Kyiv regional territorial office of the Antimonopoly Committee opened a case against suppliers of food and the largest network of grocery shops of Kiev.
“Our experts have a week monitor the cost of goods in shops. Requirements to provide full information on the procurement and retail prices sent to the shopping network, about the selling prices – utility companies. The terotdeleniya carefully examine all the circumstances of increasing the value of products, establish at what stage and who provoked price increases and will take appropriate decision,” – wrote the head of the Kiev regional Department of Alexei Khmel’nyts in your Facebook.
On this statement the Antimonopoly Committee has responded to in a retail network ATB. CEO of ATB Boris Markov in the program “Right to rule” said that after verification, the AMC will see the reason for the high prices.
We have provided all the necessary information of all the original documents. I have no doubt that after verification, the AMC will make sure that the main price increase occurred due to the revaluation of products from suppliers,
– said Markov.
Managing partner of LF “Legal Group ADS” Alexander Bondarchuk explains what to expect from the Antimonopoly Committee of lightning solutions is not necessary, even in the current situation. The consideration of the case may last several years.
The reason for the intervention of the Committee was the significant rise in price of goods in the last days. Price monitoring, which introduced the AMC, has shown that the prices of certain products and personal protective equipment were raised simultaneously in different commercial networks. This may indicate anti-competitive behavior of market participants – both suppliers and retailers, or both of these links simultaneously.
The AMC does not perform the role of price regulator, in our country this function is engaged in economic development, but forget about it. The Committee shall consider a particular case of a price increase only from the point of view of violation of legislation on protection of economic competition,
– Alexander Bondarchuk.
In turn, the Kyiv territorial office of the Antimonopoly Committee, which in February 2020 recommended that the 34th entities to refrain from ungrounded rise in prices for medical disposable mask, which exceed the economically justified level, is already reporting on the implementation of some market participants of these recommendations.