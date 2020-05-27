How to provide citizens with spaces freshness in these times of a pandemic?
May 26, 2020 14h51
Updated at 22h57
The heat wave that invades the provinces of Quebec and Ontario this week will require cities to rethink the way in which they offered up here spaces of freshness in this era of distancing and containment.
Libraries, cinemas, community centres and swimming pools, where residents could usually refresh themselves, are currently closed due to restrictions of public health related to the COVID-19. However, the temperature should exceed 30°C for a few days this week, without counting the humidex.
In Toronto, where hundreds of these spaces had been identified last year to protect the vulnerable population against the heat wave, the City announced that six centres of emergency cooling will be opened in the metropolis. These centres are presented as a solution of “last resort” for residents who do not have access to a little cool, because of the strict protocols of prevention and control of infections there will be put in place.
The City of Toronto indicates that more areas will be designated as “centres of emergency cooling” as soon as it will announce its comprehensive strategy and adjusted to the mitigation of the heat.
Environment Canada has issued a warning of heat for the major part of Quebec and a large part of southern and eastern Ontario. In the Montreal region, for example, the maximum temperatures could reach between 30 and 33 degrees Tuesday, with a humidex of 37 to 39. For Wednesday, an increase in the rate of humidity and temperatures between 30 and 33 degrees will result in values of humidex over 40, and it is expected.
Environment Canada reminds us that the risks are greatest for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic diseases and those who work or exercise outside.
The citizens of large cities will be looking desperately for the freshness, but the residents of the centres long-term care will not have a chance to move. The lack of air conditioning in the vast majority of CHSLD du Québec was a concern already in the government. These institutions offered in normal islets of freshness, but the distance makes this solution difficult to apply today.
“In the short term, it’s getting a little take it up with a heat wave in the month of may, this is not very common, but it was a plan that was to unfold in the month of June to even add additional units of air conditioning and we are going to get ahead of it, it’s going to accelerate,” promised on Monday the minister of Health, Danielle McCann.