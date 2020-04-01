How to say quarantine on the sale of new cars in Ukraine: statistics Mar
Quarantine in Ukraine, which covered almost half of the first spring month, had a negative impact on sales of new cars. Of course, dealers expect a decline in demand in such conditions, but it was quite impressive.
So, in March of this year in Ukraine were registered primary 6244 new cars, which is 15% less than last year’s result. Also, this figure is significantly below the result of the first months of this year (in January, for a given set 7100 new cars, and in February – nearly 7,000). The leader of the market in March was the Renault brand, but the championship in the individual competition was won by the Renault Duster, which gave preference to Ukrainian 619 consumer reports Auto Informant with reference to the “Ukrautoprom”.
TOP 5 most popular brands of the month were:
- Renault – 1222 car (+20%);
- Toyota – 661 cars (-21%);
- Kia – 576 cars (-19%);
- Nissan – car 353 (-38%);
- Hyundai – car 317 (-25%);
Just in the first quarter of 2020 in Ukraine put on record 20 300 new passenger cars, which is 11% higher than the same period last year.