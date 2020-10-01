How you order your house according to your zodiac sign
Each sign has its own way of understanding order and if you are messy, I'll tell you which signs can help you with that.
The favorable climate begins to do general cleanliness and order, to renew energy, Virginians know it very well because that is part of their routine all year round. This may have something related to feng shui, but it turns out that Buddhism says the same, astrology also, the Africanist and Andean religions, all agree on something: if the place where you live, sleep, eat, work and Baths are messy and dirty, nothing will turn out right for you, and Cancerians also have their contribution to do. When the energy does not circulate, it stakes and where it stagnates it produces conflict, disease and poverty, ask a Capricorn.
Many books can be written about this, and in fact they have been written, so since I have already read them I will summarize it for you. We all have stages of accumulation and disorder because nothing is more difficult than cleaning and ordering in times of the Sun in Gemini or of Aquarius. You don't have to complicate things for you to pay attention to your surroundings, if you feel a little tired that's enough reason to start making changes and for that Virginians are special.
Let's start with the entrance to your house. Be it a house, an apartment, a room in a boarding house, a hallway, or a gate, the place where you enter your house has to be clean, painted, well lit, with the legible number, the door has to be opened to the top and does not have to make noise, all very beautiful in the leonine style. Any sign of abandonment, darkness, poverty, is what translates into your energy. Painting the door, putting a plant and a lamp already solves a lot and is cheaper than a barbecue, although Pisceans say that it does not make sense, that it is much better to have satisfied the soul and the stomach than to live in a neat place.
Behind that door there can be no disorder because if you come with good energy and enter a dark place, which smells bad, full of things that you have to make way through, well in the Scorpio style, the energy stayed there, bogged down . And if we talk about bad energy, I suppose that you will not feel like going home either. That is already a bad sign, especially in these times. Tidy and clean, it doesn't take much time. Of course, do not count on someone Scorpio to help you, find yourself a bullfighter.
You go to the bathroom to wash your hands. Did you leave the toilet seat up? Bad, it is one of the main places where energy escapes, lower it every time you stop using them, do not be Scorpio. Are there leaks in the taps? Fix them or the money will go away like the water in the river where the cancer crab bathes. Are any of the drains clogged? Uncover them or the situations that suffocate you will not stop doing it and will become worse and worse, causing serious diseases. Many of the things that go wrong in your life are solved with these three fixes in bathrooms and kitchens. Virgo helps you.
Is the dining room table unoccupied or do you have to make space every time you want to put a plate? I know that it is possibly the place where the boys do their homework or you work. But as soon as these activities finish the table should be unoccupied and preferably, even if you live alone, do not eat while you work. If you are an Aquarian, this advice is for you.
If the dining room table is a mess, I don't even ask about the kitchen counter. Leave it as clean as you can always. The refrigerator? Throw away the pouch of mayonnaise open from last month, the half lemon you didn't use, the milk sachet from a week ago, the taper with food from three nights ago. If you have spoiled food in the refrigerator, the chances of getting sick are no longer a purely energy issue. I always tell my astrology students that when a person has their kitchen in chaos, the 2nd house of the birth chart must have a little issue to solve, generally linked to attachment. These people have deprivation problems and surely the work they do will not be well paid. To keep the kitchen impeccable, nobody better than a bullfighter.
Did you leave the bed unmade when you got up? Don't be surprised if your day was chaotic or you couldn't find a way to resolve situations. The bed is a temple of pleasure and harmony. The first thing you have to do if you want to start the day right, after brushing your teeth and peeing, is make your bed. Then I opened curtains and windows, let in air and light. Under the bed you should not put boxes with clothes or shoes. The energy has to circulate around your body. Don't ever demand that from a Sagittarius, an Arian or a Lion because they won't do it but they will tell you that if it bothers you, you order it.
With the wardrobe I'm not going to get in because everyone already knows that accumulating clothes makes you not find what you are looking for and that there is no place for more. Do you want to renew the wardrobe? Start by making order and space in the closet. Aquarius empties it to you in the blink of an eye and calls a Leo to take all that away. Other generalities:
Give away everything you no longer use: clothes, books, ornaments, accessories, tableware. There are people who are going to be happy to have that. Get it off you, you're going to feel much lighter. I insist that Aquarius does it better than anyone else and Leo takes it.
Broken appliances and things without batteries are the worst suckers of energy. Outside. Probably a Piscean wants it to make crafts or recycle.
The statuettes and altars. I do not like them. Entering a house and seeing virgins, saints and angels everywhere does not feel like paradise and, if you are a believer, you know that that does not work; If you are not a believer or you live with a Gemini and you simply have them as an ornament, I'll tell you that, if you have a Buddha to meditate on and you carry a red ribbon in your hand for envy, there is an energy of contradiction that other energies do perceive. Just in case and to avoid competition between them, take them all out. If you live with a Libranian, he will surely have already thrown you several of those things and replaced them with works of art.
Ornaments: only those that give you a feeling of joy when you see them. Those who are indifferent to you are over. Librian minimalism.
Photos: only those of people who are alive and in a happy situation. If you are going to have a photo of a deceased person because it is good for you, please do not put flowers or candles on them, unless you want that loved one not to continue their spiritual journey in peace. If you see this in a house, there lives a Scorpio or a Cancerian.
If it is difficult for you to get rid of objects or you do not know if there is something that is complicating your energy, ask a friend to enter your house with a bag of waste or a box in hand and put everything that in her opinion should not be there . If she is from Virgo you will be surprised, give her two boxes.
The latter can also be transferred to the location of the furniture. Sometimes we think that they are fine where they are, however a change sometimes helps and when you move a piece of furniture you will notice the amount of dust and insect corpses that are there. Don't be a fan, once a year is enough. One room per day or per week. No need to go crazy and empty the house. Aquarians are commissioned to move things around and Librans are the best decorators. Some little secrets
Incense sticks and stoves: Arians love them. If you are going to use them, make sure the house is clean and tidy or they are counterproductive. They also serve to turn on during or when intense visits are going, so the energy is not installed. They are not advisable for the rooms, neither the flowers. In the rooms there must be a clean smell, nothing more. At most a sachet of soft herbs on the pillow to induce sleep.
Candles: only for special occasions and throw them away later, do not keep them used. They are not pretty decorations either, they remind of churches and wakes. It reminds Scorpios of their home and favorite places.
Music: serve anyone as long as there is, especially while you clean. Do not put the television in the background with the news, or the radio with the shit on duty. Music, and very loud. Ask Gemini to choose the song list for you.
Light: put spotlights on the lamps, even if you don't use them. I open the curtains every morning, let in the sun, its radiation helps to transmute energy. If you live with a Leo this is our daily bread, as basic as breathing.
Thank: at the end of any task and any day. Gratitude is one of the most powerful energetic acts. You close your eyes, take a few deep breaths and just think “Thank you”, it doesn't matter to whom, it doesn't matter why. The universe understands and responds. Pisces knows how to do that wonderfully.
Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are the most ordered. Give Taurus the kitchen, Virgo the gardens and Capricorn the cabinets and they transform your house in two hours. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are the ones who hire someone to tidy up and clean because they always have something more important to do. Gemini, Libra and Aquarius do not mind disorder as long as it is their own and they can find what they need, they have control over chaos; yes: do not touch the library. Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are the serial accumulators and if you put them to clean they can never do it alone; If you are going to hire someone to do it, make sure it is not one of these signs.
If you are going to live with a Virginian, you have to know that there will be no possible negotiation for the disorder and that a thrown pair of socks can be grounds for eviction. On the contrary, it is wasted time to ask a Piscean for order. Scorpio is only interested in the bedroom and Leo in the closet.
To do order and cleanliness is a psychonalitic task. You are telling your mind to reset, to delete files that are not useful, to optimize its operation, to find new neural networks, to update programs and, above all, that someone is in charge and the autopilot is turned off.