HUAWEI has announced a new Internet standard
HUAWEI shared with the Chinese state providers invited the International telecommunication Union a new Internet Protocol New IP as a replacement for existing solutions. But despite the technical advantages of the specialists in the field of communications has criticized promising standard.
According to the company, New IP is developed to meet the technical requirements of rapidly developing digital technologies, such as automatic control of vehicles, and the proliferation of the Internet of things. Developers have reported that the Protocol, in theory, provide more efficient addressing and network management than the actual TCP/IP is “open to scientists and engineers around the world.” HUAWEI said that now develops components of the new network architecture with the participation of other countries and companies, and its testing will begin in 2021.
However, experts reacted to the proposed technology with apprehension. Despite the formal openness, it provides the ability to remotely disable individual network segments via a virtual “circuit breaker”. This tool can be used to censor the Internet, and the authentication mechanism allows you to associate a network address with the user by means of cookies, which are “lit up” his provider or regulator. Now a new Protocol is under consideration by the International telecommunication Union. It is possible that even in the case of adoption “adopt” it will receive a distribution only in China.