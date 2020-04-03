Huawei is set to become one of the leaders in the field of autopilots
Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is planning to compete with Chinese and American companies dealing with development of systems of auto-pilot. The group has set a goal to become the leading provider of platforms for autopilot in China by 2025.
Plans Huawei revealed to the publication Nikkei Asian Review. “The attitude of Huawei to Autonomous driving has become very aggressive. She asked us to prepare this year, a lot of tests, even if the industry is under threat of the coronavirus,” said one of the suppliers of the company, who wished to remain anonymous.
Reason Huawei decided to take new direction: its traditional business is under severe pressure. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, which affects both global supply chains and consumer demand smartphone sales in 2020 can be reduced for the first time.
Another problem is connected with the ongoing prosecution of States over accusations that Huawei is a threat to global security. Washington is considering further access restrictions to Huawei technologies, the United States, including possible restrictions for any of its vendors that use American equipment.
The key objective of Chinese companies to build its own unmanned platform, which has been applied by car manufacturers. To aspire to the same and likely competitors Huawei in the face of Waymo, Nvidia, Uber, Apple, Mobileye and Baidu.
“Huawei is chasing Apple in all its endeavors, said the independent expert in the field of autopilots, which Huawei tried to recruit. Company for many years making plans for the development of unmanned technology, but only now she began to aggressively recruit specialists for your team”.