Huawei wants to bring Google services in their smartphones
Despite the fact that Huawei is actively developing its own app store and services, alternative “Google release”, the Chinese company hopes to resume cooperation with Google. In an interview with Wired said the head of Huawei Richard Yu, He noted that the partnership between the two companies have won all.
“I hope we will be able to obtain a license from the American authorities. We are open to this. Besides, it is in the interests of American companies”, – said Richard Yu, He stressed that Huawei wants to give the user as wide a choice, and you will need the Google Play Store.
As far as the app store Huawei, the company will need 1-2 years in order to complete all popular applications. Also Richard Yu commented on the rumors that Huawei, in partnership with Xiaomi and Vivo can run a joint catalogue of mobile applications. According to him, this option is considered, but Huawei chose to cooperate with Google.