Huawei wants to place a branded Google apps in your store AppGallery
Because of the sanctions of the us government, Huawei cannot use in their new smartphones branded services and applications Google. Despite the fact that this has forced the Chinese manufacturer to create analogues that can replace Google products, Huawei still expects to return to their smartphone services and applications from the American company.
In a recent conversation with journalists of the TV channel CNBC, the Chairman of the Board of Huawei Eric Xu (Eric Xu) expressed the hope that the Chinese company will be able to publish the proprietary Google apps in its store of digital content AppGallery. “We hope that the Google services will be available through the store AppGallery exactly the same as the Google services available through the Apple App Store, “said Mr Xu.
The latest flagship smartphone Huawei Mate series 30 and P40 are supplied without services and applications Google. In the domestic market it does not matter, because in China the Google applications and services blocked. However, outside China the lack of software products of the American company has significantly impeded sales of Huawei devices. This has led to a significant reduction in the proceeds received Huawei at the end of 2019. According to Eric Xu, the revenue of the consumer division Huawei in 2019 has dropped by $10 billion because of the sanctions of the us government.
It is worth noting that Google apps available to Apple users despite the fact that the company uses in its products a different operating system. Google representatives have not yet commented on the likelihood of publishing your apps to store content AppGallery.