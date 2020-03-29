Hummer equipped with 13-inch wheels from the “Lada”
For mounting on the car VAZ-ROM drive, the experts were forced to cut out the center section to do 8 holes and secure the wheels using washers.
The purpose of the experiment was the Hummer vehicle “the Zhiguli” the wheels of dimension 175/70 R13. For the sake of beauty enhanced discs painted in a Golden hue. After that, replaced tires, ground clearance of an SUV fell from 26 to 4-5 cm at the lowest point under the rear axle
Although bloggers doubted whether the bear wheels that have “passenger” index, load the SUV, weighing 3.5 tons, short travel outside of the garage was successful.
Hummer was able without any problems to overcome small bumps, and the tires survived the thrashing. According to the columnist of the channel, in the case of getting thin and low tire in a hole with sharp edges, it is likely to be dissolved, for this reason, in town for these wheels decided not to go.