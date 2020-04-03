Hydro puts a hand to the dough
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
Sophie Brochu, the new president and ceo of Hydro-Québec, between in office officially on Monday.
Hydro-Québec strives to see what contribution could provide the State company with the aim of supporting the quebec economy in the recovery, said on Thursday Sophie Brochu on the day following his appointment as president and chief executive officer.
“He’ll have to act fast. The team is already hard at work, ” said Ms. Brochu in interview shortly before taking the floor in front of the entire staff by Web conference. As with any organization, Hydro-Québec, “takes the pulse” of the economy and is currently working to calculate the impact of the deceleration in energy demand.
“After that, on the initiatives, people are working on what’s called an exit plan. We’re going to have to take some risks, be very measured. If one expects to know everything and see everything clear before you move, you will sink in it. We will put the most enlightened possible, ” continued the ex-ceos of the group Énergir, which officially comes in the mail on Monday.
Hydro-Québec has lifted the veil in December on a strategic plan for 2020-2024, which will focus on an 80% increase in net income, which would increase to 5.2 billion by 2030, the promotion of innovations in the field of storage, and a renewed focus on the foreign. Some of the pieces of the plan could be put on the fast track while others might be slowed down, warned Ms. Brochu, without providing details. It is not impossible that new pieces will be added to it.
We’re going to have to take some risks, be very measured. If one expects to know everything and see everything clear before you move, you will sink in it.
— Sophie Brochu
The new p.-d. g. is also well in position at a time when the views of the energy development is still no consensus in Canada, be it in terms of the role played by hydrocarbons in the economy of the West. Five years after she had stated that the lack of an energy vision pan-canadian is a ” ticking time bomb “, is it utopian to believe that such a strategy ? “I don’t think it is a utopia. It will perhaps occur in a manner supra-regional to begin with. You touch one of the motivations for my presence here. “