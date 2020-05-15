Hydro-Quebec revises its financial forecasts to 2020
Photo: Olivier Zuida The Duty
The pandemic of the COVID-19 will have the effect of reducing electricity sales in all markets, Hydro-Québec, said the State-owned company on Friday stating that it will consequently revise downward its financial projections for 2020 and that an evaluation is in progress.
The net profit of Hydro-Québec amounted to 1.53 billion in the first quarter, compared to 1.77 billion the previous year. The period of 2019 had been particularly strong, however, specified the State-owned company.
In its strategic plan 2020-2024 filed last December, Hydro-Québec anticipated a net profit of approximately $ 2.9 billion this year, which should gradually climb to $ 3.6 billion in 2024.
With the unveiling Friday morning its first-quarter results, including the decrease in net income is partly attributable to a milder winter, the Crown corporation has warned that it ” should expect that the impact of the global pandemic of COVID-19 will be felt for the next few quarters “, according to its chief financial officer and risk, Jean-Hughes Lafleur.
From 13 march to 13 may, the total electricity consumption in Quebec has been reduced by 5 %, mainly due to the commercial and industrial sectors. Chapter residential consumption increased by 3 %.
As regards the markets outside Quebec, the sales have declined by an average of 6% to 9%, according to estimates from the company State. Net electricity exports fell by 13 % to 8.7 TWh.