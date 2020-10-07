The South Korean manufacturer is working on the development of models with capacity for 5-6 people and another larger vehicle.

The Hyundai S-A1 flying taxi, developed by the South Korean company and Uber Technologies. Las Vegas, USA, January 7, 2020.

South Korean automaker Hyundai plans to launch a series of flying cars for urban and inter-city transport by 2028, said the head of the company's urban air mobility unit, Jaiwon Shin, in an interview with the agency. Bloomberg.

Shin said his company is developing models that will transport 5 or 6 people in metropolitan areas, as well as a larger vehicle to fly between cities.

“People who are always stuck in traffic jams will understand how convenient it is to travel in air vehicles,” and “that's when we will see an explosion in demand,” he added.

At the beginning of the year, Hyundai introduced an electric air taxi, jointly developed with Uber Technologies. Jaiwon Shin did not exclude other flying cars from hitting the market in the next few years, but the South Korean manufacturer is aiming for 2028, when there is more infrastructure and public awareness is greater.

“We don't want to be the first in the market”, “we want to be the first to have the right product,” he stressed. Meanwhile, Hyundai is working to reduce the cost and noise level of its flying vehicles, with safety being the key factor, he said.

