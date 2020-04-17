“I can’t even help”
Several qualified people cannot work in the health network because of complex steps taken to obtain a work permit.
They are orderlies or nurses. They have done their studies here, and have even worked in residences for the elderly. They all have to be part of the reinforcements as anticipated in NURSING homes, but they will not be able to go there. The problem ? What are immigrants to the thank you through a complicated process and long waiting periods to obtain a work permit.
“I’m doing work which is essential to my adopted country, but the government of Canada wants more from me. “Nurse experience in Brazil, Ana Claudia Rodrigues worked until recently in a residential home for the elderly of Montreal. She had even started its efforts to be recognized by the Order of nurses of Quebec. But, much to his dismay, she had to stop working last week, in the midst of a crisis of the COVID-19, having received a negative response to its request for an extension of his permit to post graduate work. “I’m so sad to see all the problems in the centres for the elderly, because of the crisis. And I can’t even help, ” she said, recounting having melted into tears. “I made so much effort. I want to contribute to quebec society, then stop working, for me, it is very difficult, ” she added.
I read all over the news that the government has need of people like us, but I can’t work
— Avinash Vigay
It is that work permits, post-diplomas, such as the one held by Ana Claudia, are not renewable. When hers came to an end last January, as she was not eligible for permanent residence — she is now as she has passed her French exam, the only option was to make a work permit application closed with the agreement of his employer. However, for the class of employment of orderlies, when it has no certificate of selection of Quebec (CSQ), this approach is complicated and requires an assessment of the impact of the labour market (EIMT), which is expensive (1400 $) and long (approximately nine months including the processing of the permit).
In this period of rather chaotic, the employer Ana Claudia has not been able to do all the steps required, which has led to the rejection of his permit application on April 8. “The refusal does not surprise me, in a sense, but, at the same time, I am surprised because she was working in a place where there is a huge shortage, which will continue well after the coronavirus,” said his consultant, immigration, Paula Hirata. “I would like to see Immigration Canada to make exceptions and that there are fewer delays and more flexibility in this special context. “
Several cases
A few details, Avinash Vigay, which is for three years care attendant in a home for the elderly in Estrie, in the same situation. When his permit post-graduation work expired in January, he was fortunate that his employer agrees to take steps to make it do so, including to pay the 1400 $ worth of EIMT. However, the young man is nailed to his home for the past three months, to wait for Immigration Canada deals with its application. “I read all over the news that the government has need of people like us, but I can’t work “, he indicated.
For its part, the archdiocese of Sherbrooke deplores a similar case. Nancy, a student of haitian it sponsors, has worked for three years in the margin of his studies as an attendant to the beneficiaries in three NURSING homes in the eastern Townships. Gold, in high demand to work full-time, the young woman must refuse because his student visa did not allow him to work more than 20 hours per week. And once again, to have a work permit for this type of job, EIMT is required, that the archdiocese can’t seem to get the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships. “I want to try placing it elsewhere, but the shortage is in NURSING homes. Unfortunately, these institutions are huge and you can’t talk to someone who could help us, argues Anne-Marie Laffage. I blame nobody, but it is so complex that we lose trained people who could work immediately. “
Volunteer support refused
It seems that the volunteer from people with experience is also denied. Nurse in Brazil, Vanessa Unisesky Pscheidt is waiting for a work permit post-graduation she was asked last February. With nine years of experience in the emergency and intensive care, the young woman was certain that she could “do something to help” in the CHSLD de Montréal and took part in the recruitment site, I can help !. “The person who called me told me that this was not possible, because I was not a member of the Order of nurses, she explained. I thought that I could at least contribute as a patient care attendant or volunteer, but this was not possible either. “
Asked whether he was going to do something to expedite the processing of permits for the workers of the health network, the office of the minister of Immigration, Marco Mendicino, said that it had temporarily suspended the processing of visa applications for visitors to better focus on essential services, including ” the processing of applications of those who are eligible for an exemption and whose work could be of national interest. “However, he acknowledges that” the service disruptions and restrictions due to the COVID-19 can have an impact on processing times. “