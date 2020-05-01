“I listen to it as if it was my mother”: Legault ensures that the public Health leads the déconfinement [VIDEO]
The prime minister François Legault
April 30, 2020 12h58
Updated at 18h09
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
“I am very tame compared to the Dr. Arruda. I listen to it as if it was my mother. I just want to reassure you, I did not have undue influence over Dr. Arruda. I listen to it, I am docile.”
After three days to unveil the steps of the déconfinement that Quebec is about to experience in the next few weeks, François Legault was held on Thursday to position the national director of Quebec public health, Horacio Arruda, as the grand conductor of this new movement, which many people concerned.
In reiterating the greater independence between public Health and his government, the prime minister has attempted to reassure the population. The citizens ‘ health, both physical and mental, to serve as the main guide in advance of the economy, wants to understand Mr. Legault.
On Thursday, the 50th day of the crisis, the COVID-19 in Quebec. It’s the eighth week.
The balance sheet has increased from 98 deaths, of 24 hours, the deadliest in the last five days in the province for the new coronavirus. No less than 92 of 98 Quebec lived in a residential facility for seniors, where “he will continue to be a lot of deaths, unfortunately, in the next few days, the next few weeks,” says Mr. Legault.
A total of 1859 Quebec have now succumbed to the COVID-19, one and a half times the 1263 deaths projected in an optimistic scenario to the German, submitted on the 7th April last by the experts of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec and the ministry of Health and social Services. But also almost five times less than the worst-case scenario at the Italian 8860 dead by April 30th.
27 538, the number of confirmed cases is even less than the projection optimistic Portuguese 29 212 cases in Quebec on 30 April. The increase of 944 from Wednesday turns out, however, the largest increase daily in 10 days. On account 1684 sick of the COVID-19 hospitalized, of which 214 to the intensive care unit.
“Stable, but critical” in Montreal
In the light of the announcements of déconfinement and the fact that 82 % of Quebecers mowed down by the COVID-19 lived in homes for the elderly, it becomes tempting to relax on the instructions.
“I know that there has been a kind of debate [Wednesday] on the interpretation of statutes” and the ministerial decree banning rallies, said Mr. Legault. “But beyond the interpretation of the laws, we don’t want to, gatherings. With your neighbors, with your friends, with your family. Please, if you want to be able to déconfiner, especially in Montreal, not rallies”, has decided a prime minister more authoritarian.
“Relatively stable, but critical”, says François Legault, the situation in Montreal is under high surveillance. Foci of contagion, have seen the light of day in three hospitals of the metropolis, as well as in the Montréal-Nord neighbourhood.
With the planned re-opening of the shops and businesses on may 11, and that schools and nurseries may 19, “the battle is not won in Montreal,” said Mr. Legault.
“I don’t have a crystal ball to know where we are going to be in 11 days. […] But what I can say today, however, is that before opening, the 11, the shops, and then on the 19th, the schools in Montreal we will ensure that the situation is under control. […] The gb will be given only if all the conditions are met before these dates-there.”
If he said he was “not too worried about it for the regions”, Mr. Legault will continue to shun the rallies. Even if the children are in a period of ten days, up to 15 in the same class.
“The people who are going to be there [school or daycare], this will not be the people who will be likely, as your neighbor, I don’t know if he has a grandmother or not. If you start to gather a little bit everywhere, you will know more of where that comes from,” says Dr. Arruda, illustrating that an investigation of contagion will be limited in sources as possible in order to be effective.
A “game plan” for seniors
While the director of public health of the Estrie region, and the Grouping of residences for seniors, among others, had expressed in the earlier hours on the need for a déconfinement next to the elderly in health, Dr. Arruda has revealed that a “game plan” in this sense would be soon announced.
“I also think you need to look at it, particularly, perhaps, in areas that are cold. I am very aware of the problems that it causes between families compared to the parents. I think we will get back to you with instructions over the next few days, but it is still too early now, in a period of déconfinement that could be interpreted a little no matter how, to do it. [But ] be assured that our goal is not to retain, to hold back, ‘ he promised.
A few times, MESSRS. Legault and Arruda referred to the six conditions set by the world health Organization on the 13th of April to start up a containment. Here they are :
- the contagion must be controlled ;
- the capacity of the health system to detect, isolate and treat every case and keep track of each contact ;
- the risk of an outbreak in the vulnerable communities are reduced ;
- the preventive measures are in place in the media, schools and other places where people need to go ;
- the risk of importation of the virus can be managed ;
- the citizens are informed, engaged and empowered to adjust to the “new normal”.
Less points press
The government of the Coalition avenir Québec has renewed the state of emergency in health for an eighth week, instead of 10 days usual, therefore, until may 6.
Note the absence of the first Thursday press briefing of Danielle McCann, the hour being conducted for the first time in duet by MESSRS. Legault and Arruda. The minister of Health was preparing for the parliamentary commission virtual which it will be on Friday, as his colleagues of the Education and municipal Affairs have made on Thursday.
You will not be entitled to the briefing usual on Friday, and no doubt in the mind of the déconfinement, the exercise will, henceforth, be limited to three times per week. Since march, 12, 45 press conferences have been held in 50 days, in great majority by the trio Legault-Arruda-McCann, in addition to a few press briefings given by ministers on specific topics.