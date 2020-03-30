“I will not listen, will be in Italy” – Israeli quarantine
Israel was one of the first countries to strictly respond to a pandemic coronavirus. March 18, Israel decided to close entry for foreign citizens. 26 Mar quarantine tightened. The Israeli authorities closed all synagogues, mosques and churches, were forbidden to leave the house, promising to be fined and stopped traffic.
“Apostrophe” has talked with a resident of tel Aviv ETHAN GEGHARKINIK about how the city lives in conditions of quarantine and as hard constraints impact on citizens.
– What is quarantine in your country?
– I have 2 weeks do not work. I worked in a hotel, but now they are all closed as tourists and work accordingly.
Many of the hotels are used as observation. We have about 3 thousand cases of coronavirus. One of the hotels in which more than 500 rooms, fully refitted, and now there in isolation are patients with coronavirus.
Currently, approximately 700 thousand people does not work, probably even up to a million comes. About 20% of people are unemployed. For those who are working, reduced rate. Workplaces have left only those who provide the life of the city.
For citizens of a regime of self-isolation, everyone should sit at home.
– Whether to allow access to the street? Are there penalties for violation of the regime?
– Since 25 Mar, quarantine tightened. It is forbidden to go out just like that. It is forbidden to leave the house more than 100 m, for no reason. That is to go outside to smoke a cigarette, you can. And walking is not allowed.
You can walk to the supermarket for food and Essentials. There are a number of nuances, for example, you can go for care for older relatives.
The police walks around town and asked about the purpose of travel. For violation of the quarantine imposed rather severe penalties (5000 shekels – about 39 thousand hryvnias, – “the Apostrophe”).
– Do the shopping, restaurants, entertainment? Is there a shortage of food, hygiene products, antiseptics?
– Most of the restaurants are closed, some are working only on delivery. Shipping is fully contactless – put the goods behind the door.
In supermarkets, all the cashiers and employees in special masks. At the entrance to all supermarkets have temperature gauges – measures for all visitors. If raised – will not be allowed for shopping.
In the supermarket, people walk a little, afraid of infection.
Products lack, shortage no no. I’ve seen people stocking up on toilet paper, but more for fun, I think.
Price increases did not exist, however, and discounts the ordinary either. I have not seen this to something cost 10 shekels, and now 15. If the increase in prices for some product happened, it was minor.
– Does the pharmacy? If there is still a shortage of goods?
Pharmacy work everything. There is no shortage, all the necessary drugs are. Antiseptics have pharmacies and around the city. By the way, in supermarkets no antiseptics, only measure the temperature.
– Does public transport? Drive a taxi? Increased the price of a taxi?
– Transportation is almost cancelled. All trains in the country cancelled, some buses, perhaps 10-15%, are working. But after 8 PM curfew, and buses don’t go. This measure is necessary to ensure that people did not move around the city.
In the city you can take a taxi, but they too have rules. For example, one car can only seat one person excluding the driver. The passenger must sit in the back with the Windows open.
The taxi prices did not increase, but special discounts are also not doing. I saw the advertising services, rental of scooters for getting around the city offer discounts.
– Whether the government informs residents about the number of cases?
– Our Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu – “Apostrophe”) every night, writes the appeal, repeats the need for compliance with quarantine, hand hygiene and other things. We are afraid of Italy and Spain, say that there are 700 bodies a day, “if you won’t obey – we will be the same thing.”
There are those who don’t listen, but do it quietly, still afraid.