Ibrahimovic held talks with Leeds before moving to Milan

Co-owner competing in the championship “Leeds” Andrea Radrizzani spoke about the talks with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

After the end of the contract with the club MLS “Los Angeles galaxy” in the January transfer window the Swede joined Milan.

— I quite specifically spoke with Ibrahimovic — said Radrizzani. — He could become for us a crucial gain, but chose to go to Milan. He was honest with me and open. We need to rationally define the team strategy. I never even talked to (head coach of “Leeds” — Approx. ed.) Marcelo Belsay about Ibrahimovic, because we never got to the stage where it could safely be done.

Radrizzani also reported that Leeds were interested in the striker of PSG by Edinson Cavani, who was close to transferring to another club in the winter transfer window.

In 10 matches in all competitions after returning to AC Milan Ibrahimovic scored four goals. We will remind, the Italian championship was suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus.

Source:

Sky Sports