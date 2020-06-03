ICAO publishes new guidelines for air travel
Wearing a mask or covers the face should be mandatory in inside the terminal, where a physical distance of at least one metre must be respected, as well as onboard devices.
Share
June 1st, 2020
Updated June 2, 2020 at 0h19
Share
ICAO publishes new guidelines for air travel
Agence France-Presse
Port of the mask, temperature controls or access to a toilet: the Organization of international civil aviation (ICAO) had on Monday released a series of recommendations for health to airlift destination to boost this sector that has been hard hit by the coronavirus.
This genuine guide to good health practices is the cornerstone of a report drafted by a working group of the UN agency based in Montreal. It makes a number of proposals for a gradual recovery and sustainability of the aviation sector while many countries have started their déconfinement.
It calls for States, airports and airlines to implement measures that are “harmonized at the global and regional consensus”, as the calls for an industry anxious to restore the confidence of the travellers.
The recommendations are intended as a “framework” for the safety both of passengers and staff in airports and on board aircraft.
The traveler should submit, on his arrival at the airport, a health declaration and undergo a first temperature control and the ICAO.
Online check-in before arriving at the airport is recommended and passengers are advised to travel as light as possible, with a small piece of hand luggage. Newspapers and magazines will be most welcome aboard, and sales in duty-free shops limited.
Boarding passes on mobile phone must be preferred, as more generally, all the technologies “contactless” (facial recognition or eye) in the airports.
“This will eliminate, or severely reduce, the need for a contact between employees and passengers for travel documents,” the report says.
Similarly, the access terminal should be limited to the passengers, their accompanying persons for persons with disabilities, for example, and staff.
Wearing a mask or covers the face should be mandatory in inside the terminal, where a physical distance of at least one metre must be respected, as well as onboard devices. The employees of the airport will also be equipped with protection equipment may include face shields, gloves, or medical masks.
Once inside the plane, passengers should keep their mask and move the least possible during the flight, avoiding the queues to the toilets in order not to risk infecting other passengers. Passengers should be allocated a toilet cabin according to their location in the plane.
“Global reference”
On one of the most anticipated, the ICAO recommends not to neutralize a seat on the two to ensure the distancing physics, a system denounced by the industry —including by the patron of the powerful international air transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac, who the judge untenable for the economic model of companies.
The organization’s request, however, that travelers are also distant from each other as possible, depending on the occupancy rate of the aircraft. It also recommends that the food aboard is packaged and that the plane would be disinfected on a regular basis.
These measures will evolve in function of the risk assessment, and will not have a mandatory character. But they have been the subject of a broad consensus which will give them “an authority which will reference the world, for the first time on this topic since the crisis of the COVID-19”, explains to the AFP Philippe Bertoux, representative of France on the Council of ICAO, which has steered the discussions of the working group.
The document was drafted in collaboration with many other organizations or associations such as the WHO and IATA, which brings together over 290 companies. It has been adopted by the end of the afternoon by the Council (executive body) of the ICAO and published on the website of the agency, paving the way for a rapid implementation of the measures recommended.
The changes necessary to combat the epidemic are the most important since the measures of strengthening the security decided upon after the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the United States.
The ICAO estimated that the pandemic of sars coronavirus could reduce to 1.5 billion the number of passengers by the end of the year. Companies could lose more than us $ 314 billion US $(428 $ billion) in 2020, according to the agency.