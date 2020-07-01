ICAO readjusts its mechanism green in the light of the pandemic
Photo: Pedro Ruiz Archives The Duty
The objective of Corsia, as adopted in 2016, was intended to reach “the neutrality of the growth of carbon”, that is to say, maintain the level of greenhouse gas emissions of the aviation sector achieved by 2020.
The Organization of the international civil aviation organization (ICAO) voted Tuesday to change its scheme to control global CO2 emissions, to adapt to the pandemic of sars coronavirus and the sharp downturn in air traffic.
To contribute to the fight against global warming, the air transport sector was approved in 2016 a global mechanism to offset emissions of CO2, called Corsia (acronym of the English Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation).
ICAO has adopted a resolution that aims to use the value of the emissions of CO2 from 2019 to 2020 ” to avoid an economic burden that is inappropriate for the aviation sector through the implementation of Corsia, during the pilot phase from 2021 to 2023 “.
“The impact of the COVID-19, which significantly reduces the international aircraft operations, the traffic and the emissions [of CO2 emissions] in 2020, is expected to result in a significant decrease in the baseline Corsia, calculated on the average emissions from the sector in 2019 and 2020,” explain the managers of the international civil aviation meeting in Montreal, in a press release.
The objective of Corsia, as adopted in 2016, was intended to reach ” the neutrality of the growth of carbon “, that is to say, maintain the level of emissions achieved by 2020.
From 2021, the emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), exceeding the level of those reached in 2020 must be compensated by the acquisition of “reduction credits” in a market fueled by industries that reduce their emissions.
The expected decision and voted on Tuesday, is “a new attempt to reduce the environmental regulations in the aviation sector,” said the European Climate Foundation (ECF), a few days before the vote.
The think tank ECF expected a rise in global CO2 emissions “about 3 %” in aviation, which ” would have gradually increased the volume of loans that the companies should buy “.
“However, the collapse of global air travel following the outbreak of the sars coronavirus this year will result in emissions considerably lower in 2020, which means a baseline lower than what was previously anticipated “, stated he.
In addition, the ICAO believes that the pandemic of sars coronavirus could reduce to 1.5 billion the number of passengers by the end of the year.