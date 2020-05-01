Iceland renounces whaling
Photo: Alexander Shields
Iceland had cut down 200 fin whales this year. This cetacean, the second largest animal in the world, is often seen in the St. Lawrence river.
In a move hailed by environmental groups, the whalers, the icelanders have decided not to hunt this year, mainly due to the difficulties to export the meat of cetaceans slaughtered. The country has speared more than 1,700 whales over the years, despite the existence of an international moratorium on commercial whaling.
The only company which provided for a campaign of hunting this year, Hvalur HF, has decided to waive them, due to uncertainties as to the profitability of the operations. It is important to know that the market for the meat of the fin whales that were to be speared is summed up in Japan, a country that has itself decided to revive commercial whaling. In this context, it became difficult to sell the meat on the export market. This situation continues for a few years.
In 2019, Hvalur HF, had also renounced the hunt, this time claiming the lack of time to prepare his ships. In 2018, during its last season of whaling, the company had killed 146 fin whales.
Final judgment
The other company in iceland that was dedicated to the hunting of cetaceans has also decided to abandon the campaigns off the coast of the island country. In his case, the minke whale hunt was simply more cost-effective. “I will cast out no more whale, I have to stop permanently “, has even announced its director general, Gunnar Bergmann Jonsson, the Agency France-Presse.
Iceland was, however, set quotas for the spear a little more than 200 fin whales, the second largest living animal on Earth, and even minke whales. These two species, that can frequently be observed in the St. Lawrence river, are also hunted by Norway, which is fixed each year a quota of hundreds of whales.
The tourist association of iceland has lamented the hunting of the whale. It is estimated that the living animals have more value than those who are killed each year. It must be said that the industry of whale-watching cruises are increasingly popular, to the point of creating more than eight million dollars each year. This country is one of the best destinations in Europe for this type of activity. No less than 20 species of cetaceans can be observed in the waters around Iceland.
Rejection of moratorium
Iceland and Norway hunt whales on a commercial basis for several years, since they reject the international moratorium on commercial whaling introduced in 1986 by the member countries of the international whaling Commission (IWC), to avoid the extinction of several species of cetaceans.
In the case of Japan, commercial whaling has been re-launched in 2019, after the decision of Tokyo to leave the IWC in December 2018. The country hunting the three species, including sei whales, a species listed as “endangered” on the red list of the international Union for the conservation of nature, and the whale Bryde’s whales, of which one is unaware of the precise status of the populations.
Before restarting commercial whaling, Japan had previously attempted, in vain, to convince other member countries to revive commercial whaling. Tokyo has also conducted for many years a hunting the so-called “science” in Antarctica, a practice denounced by some States, including Australia, and criticized by the international Court of justice. He has killed a little more than 10,000 whales in 30 years.