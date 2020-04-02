Idleness ended for students in Ukraine published the TV schedule lessons
Next week will start online lessons on the website of the Ministry of education with a parallel broadcast on Ukrainian TV channels.
Monday, April 6, at 10:00 for students in grades 5-11 the start of the project “Ukrainian school”. Lessons in 11 subjects will broadcast the schedule of the Ukrainian TV channels and the YouTube channel of the Ministry of education and science. This is the website of the Ministry.
The lessons will be broadcast in the Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, Ukrainian history, world history, English, physics, algebra, geometry, geography, chemistry and biology. Classes will be held daily, Monday through Friday, until the end of quarantine. At the same time, the completion of the study and organization of training during the quarantine, a staff meeting each school has its own.
For those students who do not have constant Internet access, you have identified the channels or media, which weekdays will broadcast the lessons for each class.
Also, on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of education in the description under each video teachers can leave homework. Assignments will be given for the most common in Ukraine textbooks. Links to electronic versions of these textbooks can be found in the description below the video.
To ensure that the material was interesting to students, together with their teachers in the recording of the lessons was attended by prominent Ukrainian presenters, musicians, actors and athletes. They answer questions, solve problems and conduct experiments with teachers.
For graduates of the academic year will end after the exams. According to the Ukrainian center of evaluation of quality of education, due to the extension of the quarantine until April 24 for trial of external independent evaluation has been postponed. The center reported that in the near future, all information about trial EIT and dates for the substantive session will appear in the personal offices of the participants on the website of the regional centers of evaluation.