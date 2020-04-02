Idris Elba wife and I were stuck in quarantine
Ended the period of isolation of the 47-year-old actor Idris Elba and his wife, 30-year-old Sabrina.
However, testing for spouses who, by their own admission, extremely difficult “to sit in one place” is still ongoing.
Now the couple can not go home, “stuck” in new Mexico, where Idris starred in the film “the harder they fall in Santa Fe” at the time of confirmation of the diagnosis — infected with virus COVID-19.
The actor said in his Twitter that in spite of positive results for coronavirus, obtained on March 16, even after a 2-week quarantine, neither he nor his wife never showed symptoms of the disease.
Things were so positive in spite of the fears of the Elbe, who suffers from asthma, and in this regard, preparing for the worst.
Recall that the Idris virus, apparently contracted the virus March 4 at a charity reception in London from the wife of the canadian Prime Minister, Sophie Trudeau, which, as it turned out, was sick at the time.
Addressing the fans, recovered from Elba encourages all to “keep your chin up” and keep a positive attitude despite difficult times.
The actor and his wife also hope soon to resume the flights and they will be again in his native England.