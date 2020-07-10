If COVID-19 in a camp day: 78% of children have been tested

| July 10, 2020 | News | No Comments

Cas de COVID-19 dans un camp de jour: 78% des enfants ont été testés

Cas de COVID-19 dans un camp de jour: 78% des enfants ont été testés

Upon the opening of the screening center, mobile, parents started to come with their children.

Share

July 10, 2020 12h22

Updated at 17h46

Share

If COVID-19 in a camp day: 78% of children have been tested

Cas de COVID-19 dans un camp de jour: 78% des enfants ont été testés

Cas de COVID-19 dans un camp de jour: 78% des enfants ont été testés

Jean-François Guillet

The Voice of the East

Upon the opening of the centre mobile screening COVID-19 day camp of the school High-Town of Granby, on Friday, the parents started to come under a blazing sun with their children. “I am very concerned. I don’t want the virus between for me,” said Luz Dary, the first mother to be presented to his girl, Sahory pass the test.

Not only, Mrs. Dary is in fact his daughter, 11 years old, but also for his family and friends. “That made me stress not bad because I have a big family at home. It has always been vigilant to protect us. But there, it no longer depends on us. This is a shame, but we don’t have control over what happens. I cross my fingers that the result of the test is negative.”

Without wanting to throw the stone to the City and the public health for the management of the file up here, Luz Dary was categorical: no question that her daughter returns to the day camp. “I know that there are measures in place, but I don’t want to take risk.”

Cas de COVID-19 dans un camp de jour: 78% des enfants ont été testés

Luz Dary and her daughter Sahory, 11 years old, were the first to pass the test of preventive screening. “It stresses me out not bad, because I have a big family at home, she entrusted. It has always been vigilant to protect us. But there, it no longer depends on us.”

CHRISTOPHER BALL-DION

Vanessa Simon-Leblanc has also joined the queue for access to the centre of mobile testing with her daughter, Laurence. His comment was to the less eloquent. “I am concerned that all the world dies”, has launched the 5 year old girl and a half.

His mother made statements more nuanced. “It is obvious that it is very stressful. There are five children in the home. I believe that the situation is well-managed so far, but there is still some uncertainty that remains,” she argued, stating that the small Laurence should, however, return to the camp.

The feeling was much different on the side of the facilitators who took the test a few minutes before the children. At least, according to the comments of a member of the team, who agreed to speak to the Voice of The Is without revealing his identity.

“I see this as a positive thing, said the young man. All the facilitators have decided to pass the screening test, preventative. It is our civic duty. It is done for the safety of everyone in the world. Our friends, the children with whom they work. All security measures have been applied. This is really bad luck.”

The results by 24 to 48 hours

Recall that a first host Vacation Club Youth (CVJ) to the Upper Town has been declared positive, the COVID-19, Monday. The other two have been added since in the same organization. Since this outbreak of cases within the city staff, the City, in concert with the public health of the Estrie region, has decided to make preventive screening with all the facilitators, and children who have frequented the place. Three tests performed so far with the coaches were positive and eight negative.

READ ALSO: an Outbreak in a day-camp: four negative trials and a testing centre

In total, 19 facilitators have been tested on Friday at the screening center mobile school-High City. Ditto for the 99 children participated in the camp, out of 127, or 78%. Note that the families could also go to the testing clinic, no appointment is established by the Cégep of Granby.

However, it has not been possible to find out if some of the 28 young people who attended the CVJ are presented. In the meantime the results, which should be known within 24 to 48 hours, the day camp remained closed until Tuesday.

In mode solutions

According to the director of the office for the coordination of recreation, arts, culture and community life in the City, Patrice Faucher, the economic downturn adds to the complexity of the work of the facilitators of the camp day.

“At the outset, it is a work that is not easy. With the pandemic, they just add a layer. And with the context where there are positive results to the [coronavirus], imagine all of the pressure that these young people were on the shoulders.”

“On the other hand, he added, it is the victim of the context. It is déconfinement wide enough. One has to manage the facilitators day camps that have a life outside of work. There is a lot of awareness-raising and psychosocial support from them.”

Patrice Faucher also believes that the outbreak of positive cases to the COVID-19 in a day camp was predictable. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, it is in reaction. It is one thing to take all the precautions, we see the results. There is no crystal ball and no warranty. But, it does not remain with arms crossed. One is in mode solutions.”

Illogical

An employee of the service centre scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs was the row with the parents and children who were waiting to access the screening center mobile, Friday. However, at the time of the passage of The Voice Is, she was denied access.

“I went yesterday (Thursday) at college for me to get tested because I have symptoms of COVID. But, there was a huge queue. I walk to school in school. I want to do a good action, but was told no, under the pretext that it is reserved for children. I work from here, High-City. I want to make sure I don’t pass the virus on to youth if I’ve. Really, it’s been hard, he said. There is no logic there.”

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *