July 10, 2020 12h22
Updated at 17h46
If COVID-19 in a camp day: 78% of children have been tested
Jean-François Guillet
The Voice of the East
Upon the opening of the centre mobile screening COVID-19 day camp of the school High-Town of Granby, on Friday, the parents started to come under a blazing sun with their children. “I am very concerned. I don’t want the virus between for me,” said Luz Dary, the first mother to be presented to his girl, Sahory pass the test.
Not only, Mrs. Dary is in fact his daughter, 11 years old, but also for his family and friends. “That made me stress not bad because I have a big family at home. It has always been vigilant to protect us. But there, it no longer depends on us. This is a shame, but we don’t have control over what happens. I cross my fingers that the result of the test is negative.”
Without wanting to throw the stone to the City and the public health for the management of the file up here, Luz Dary was categorical: no question that her daughter returns to the day camp. “I know that there are measures in place, but I don’t want to take risk.”