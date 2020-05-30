If COVID the CHSLD Villa-Happiness: “We are very concerned for the residents”
A case of COVID has been confirmed within the staff of the CHSLD Villa-Happiness Granby. The residents of the second floor are in isolation.
Share
May 29, 2020 12h23
Updated at 18h41
Share
If COVID the CHSLD Villa-Happiness: “We are very concerned for the residents”
Jean-François Guillet
The Voice of the East
The staff of the CHSLD Villa-Happiness is on high alert, while a patient care attendant has just been confirmed positive for the coronavirus. In spite of everything, the visits from relatives of the residents are continuing.
“As a colleague grabs the coronavirus, it is a thing. But, he must do everything to ensure that residents do not have. This would be really catastrophic. We are very concerned for the residents,” said a staff member, who has preferred to keep silence his identity to avoid reprisals from the employer.
The scientist who is infected by the COVID-19 works on the second floor. She knew she had contracted the coronavirus on Wednesday, after a voluntary hiv test. According to our information, all residents of this wing are in isolation, what has corroborated the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships.
However, the employee infected with staff working on several other floors. This casts doubt on the handling of the case. “We find it appalling to accept further visits, even though we know that the virus is very contagious. It has already surprised families embrace their loved one is here. We wouldn’t want Villa-Happiness is to be found in the midst of the epidemic,” said our source.
The president of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins des Cantons-de-l’est (FIQ-SPSCE), Sophie Seguin, says he is also disturbed by the shape of the folder.
“A case of COVID in a CHSLD can affect all staff. It is very worried not only for employees but also for residents, families, and even the population if the virus spreads.”
Only one positive case
Commenting on the record, the CIUSSS has sought to be reassuring. “Of all the screening tests carried out in NURSING homes, our property, there was only one that turned out positive. He is an employee of the CHSLD Villa-Happiness. […] All residents of the unit have been identified and all have tested negative,” said the organization via e-mail, refusing to grant us an interview, Friday.
In addition, the CIUSSS said to have put in place a series of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The families of the residents would have been notified of the situation, argued the organization, not specifying, however, not if it is only relatives of patients on the second floor.
Moreover, “the measures of prevention and control of infections (PCI) are in place and personal protective equipment (PPE) are available as well,” said the CIUSSS, specifying that “the screening is underway” on Thursday.
Still according to the CIUSSS, “any resident or staff member exhibits symptoms of the COVID-19 and the unit (2nd floor) is not in outbreak”.
Visits
The CIUSSS has confirmed that some relatives of residents always have access to the establishment under certain conditions.
“We limited the visits to a few caregivers, for which the benefit to the resident was present. The visits are supervised by the PCI and the SPIKE are required. The detachment physics is respected, and caregivers are only allowed to go into the room of their loved one.”