If you go that together, as do Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerly
The pair broke the quarantine to restock. But did it according to all the rules, keeping distance and taking off latex gloves
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerly to be model citizens, responsible threats to the call to isolate themselves: at least, neither the actress nor her husband for a very long time did not hit the lenses of the paparazzi. Until today, when spouses had to go to the supermarket.
To break quarantine, the actress decided to sport pants adidas, black pullover with contrasting white stars and Chanel backpack. However, the main accessory, like a lot of this spring steel disposable rubber gloves that Margo and Tom wore every time I went to the store.
By the way, a few have noticed about three different supermarkets: obviously, they were scared away a long queue and they are looking for a shop with the least long. I hope the Australian beauty and her husband found what I was looking for!