Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), and Paul Munsky (the Canadian Daniel Diemer) will fall in love with the same young woman…
May 1, 2020 4: 00
If you only knew… : wings of desire ***
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / A simple change of perspective can sometimes give a new twist to a known history. Take If you knew… (The Half of It), tasty and charming story of learning based on a love triangle. Instead of putting in scene the two men competing for a woman (or vice versa), the comedy-drama at the Cyrano de Bergerac puts in scene a, and a teen who have a crush on… for the same student !
The story is narrated by Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), the archetype of the nerd, brilliant, and shy, bullied because of his intelligence and of its roots in china. His family has resulted in Squahamish, prototype of the small city at the end of the world (at least in his eyes).
The aim of contributing to the family income by writing essays for his fellow man that are less gifted. Until Paul Munsky (the Canadian Daniel Diemer), the archetype of the footballer, clumsy and a bit slow, asked him to write a declaration of love to Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire), the natural beauty of their school (already engaged with Trig, son to dad silly and superficial).
The latter feels cramped and misunderstood with his temperament as an artist. The letter of Paul is a revelation. When she responds, Ellie will take to the (double) game, and gradually get to have feelings for Aster, who did not see the fire, just like Paul.
The movie update, of course, the blunder or accident in the future that would reveal the truth and the misunderstandings caused by the about ambiguous of Ellie.
Because if the film Alice Wu (Saving Face) is clearly a target audience of teens, it is distinguishable from the average films of the genre by avoiding crude humor and looking to raise with his references.
The first letter of Ellie inspired blatantly dialogues of Wings of desire (his father, a film buff knowledgeable, listens to classical every night) ; she and Aster have read the remains of The day of the Nobel Kazuo Ishiguro ; the film cited as the ancient Greeks that Sartre ; Aster use Diego Rivera as an alias e-mail, etc
Of course, one could point out that the use of referents remains superficial ; that the secondary characters lack definition ; that the excessive use of text messages at night to the rhythm film or that the filmmaker’s use of field / contrast (but there are great plans that compensate, such as the one where the two girls float in a hot spring “secret”).