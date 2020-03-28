Iglesias plays hide and seek with laughing two year old son
Pop singer Enrique Iglesias and former tennis player Anna Kournikova — happy parents with many children.
Their twins Nicholas and Lucy last December was two years, and 30 January 2020, the couple became parents again — on was born daughter Masha.
Iglesias has repeatedly indulged its fans with the cute Chronicles his parenthood and this time in a new Instagram video showed how playing with her little son Nicholas hide-and-seek with the blanket. His successor on the record he is affectionately called Coco.
“The best way to spend time at home”, signed nice movie Iglesias, who, like many now, observe a mode of self-isolation because of the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 in the world.
Best way to spend time at home 😁 #laugh and #love 🤟