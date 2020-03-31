Il Messaggero: Roma Fonseca is targeting another player miner
Roma continues to plan your squad for the season 2020/21. There is uncertainty with Underam and Perotti: the contract will expire after the second year, and the Turkish player has a lot of lucrative offers from other clubs. So the Romans think about replacing, and the new candidate, which is discussed among the bosses of the club is the football player of “Shakhtar” Aunt, informs the newspaper Il Messaggero. It is reported that Paulo Fonseca and Director of “Roma” Petraki appreciate the Brazilian for his technique.
Recall, recently it was reported that Roma are still interested in the Associate, Marcos Antonio, Victor Kovalenko. “How real are the rumors about the interest from Roma is more a question for my agent. I in these questions not much climb. All the suggestions I forwarded, because all non-football issues are handled by my agent. It’s no secret, but I will not say his name. My job is to train and play,” said the associate.