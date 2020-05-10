Îles-de-la-Madeleine: a start-unusual for the lobster
Some 325 boats took off on Saturday for the launch of their cages.
May 9, 2020 18h52
Updated at 19h31
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
For the first time in its 145-year history, the water of the cages, which marks the beginning of the lobster fishery in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, was conducted in a manner unusual. At 5 in the morning Saturday, because of the risk of the spread of the COVID-19, the docks where the community gathered traditionally for thousands of people to attend the grand departure of 325 boats, were deserted. No celebrations, no fireworks. To add to the singular character of the event, a boat has sunk before the great departure.
The most important port of the archipelago, is that of High-Input, captains have put the gas, once the signal is given. As usual, the stage gave place to an impressive ballet of ships loaded spinning straight off to go drop off their lockers. The weather being clement, the exit is announced safe.
To encourage the fishermen, some families and friends have observed the scene at a distance, while respecting the rules of distance physical. The other attended the departure of the ships broadcast live on the page Facebook of The sea on a plateau”, in collaboration with the radio of the Islands, CFIM. Crews are back out in the gulf on Monday to get their first shots.
Digital activities
The day before, the activity “The Appointment of the workers of the sea” has been presented live on the radio with the spokesperson of the event, Boucar Diouf, and the diver well-known Mario Cyr. Subsequently, the traditional crown of flowers was launched at the sea. This is a symbolic gesture to the memory of sailors lost at sea, is very important to the maritime community of Îles-de-la-Madeleine. The mass of the workers of the sea was then broadcast on the airwaves of CFIM. This moment of contemplation was the opportunity to highlight the addition of six new captains.
Also, to commemorate the 145th in the water of the cages, the organizing committee has launched a photo contest for the fishermen and fisherman’s helpers. The event, organized every year around the launch of the cages also aims to showcase the traditions of fishing, including traditional practices are perpetuated at the discretion of the technological advances.
Boucar Diouf, a spokesman
The spokesperson or “the guest at the watchman” which, due to circumstances, has ensured a virtual presence, thought that the water of the cages is “a ritual of communion between the fishermen and our nourishing sea”.
“Why not take the opportunity to eat lobster in Quebec?, queries Boucar Diouf in a video posted on the page Facebook of the event, under the theme “All in the same boat”. Why, as to choose the lobster, not to take it the best, is that of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine? It is a beautiful way to encourage an industry that is a victim, indirectly, like many others, of the virus. Eat the lobster from Quebec!”
Sinking
At the beginning of the Saturday night, at a time when the lobster boats were preparing to go to sea, a boat sank at the dock. No one was injured. The self-help madelinienne was quick to bail out of the ship and to recover traps. “There were twenty guys who were helping to tow the boat,” said the mayor of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Jonathan Lapierre. Mario Cyr dove in to participate in the maneuvers. “[…] They have pulled out all the cages of the boat, continues Mr. Lapierre. There was somebody who loaned a boat so that he could, also, put their cages in the sea. These are really beautiful gestures!” The cause of the sinking is unknown for the time being. “I imagine that this is probably a stupid accident”, believes the elected.