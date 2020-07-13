Îles-de-la-Madeleine: you will need to register online in the Maritimes
L’étang-du-Nord, Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Share
July 12, 2020 18h55
Updated at 19: 14
Share
Îles-de-la-Madeleine: you will need to register online in the Maritimes
The canadian Press
Quebec travellers wishing to visit the Îles-de-la-Madeleine or move to Quebec continental from this place, will also need to register online with the Island-Prince Edward island or New Brunswick.
This was stated Sunday by the executive Council of Quebec.
The government of Quebec had agreed with the two provinces to allow Quebecers to have access to the ferry leading to the Islands-de-la-Madeleine and on the security conditions required from a health point of view.
Travelers must now also register with the government of New Brunswick and Prince Edward island.
However, travellers should always have on hand in the form of the Quebec government for this move. This document is available on the website quebec.ca. The Council recalls that they “must also have other documents, including their round-trip ticket for the ferry, as well as proof of residence in the Islands for residents and owners of the secondary residence, or proof of reservation for tourist accommodation or for a family stay”.
According to the executive council, these changes have been made at the request of the two Atlantic provinces that wanted to “apply the same requirements or formalities to all those who wish to circulate on their territory”.
It is recalled to the traveller that “the respect of these terms and conditions does not guarantee the right to cross the New Brunswick and Île-du-Prince-Édouard [because] they are the authorities of these provinces to take the decision when the travelers present themselves at the points of control.”