“I’ll probably never try it I will not”: the streamer almost passed Eternal DOOM on the highest difficulty
American streamer under the alias Moonmoon last week set a goal to complete the passage of Eternal DOOM on the highest difficulty level and almost didn’t succeed.
“An absolute nightmare” (the title of the mode) suggests that Eternal DOOM must pass without a single death. Otherwise, all user progress and reset the game you have to start over.
The task is complicated by the fact that the enemies in “Absolute nightmare,” no less or more dangerous than the previous level of difficulty, the usual “Nightmare”. In other words, to go to the light in one of these modes – simple.
Firsthand with this sign Moonmoon. In his latest attempt to defeat DOOM Eternal on the “Absolute nightmare” streamer got to the final boss, but fell victim to carelessness and too rapid of knightmare.
“Thank you everyone for watching my broadcast. I’ll probably never try it I won’t, but we almost had it”, – summed up many hours of the stream Moonmoon and almost immediately passed out.
By itself, an “Absolute nightmare” act is not (the Network is already quite successful playthroughs), however, in the case of DOOM (2016) at the time was even for the developers at id Software too difficult.
The opposite direction is a speedrun for DOOM Eternal on the lowest difficulty level with the use of bugs. Yesterday, the us streamer Distortion2 ran the game in less than 40 minutes.