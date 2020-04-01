“I’m not American, and kievets”: Alla kostromicheva showed the son
The supermodel and host of the New channel Alla kostromicheva told who believes himself to be her son Salvatore.
Alla Kostromicheva not only a supermodel, who conquered world’s catwalks and leading “Top model in Ukrainian”, but also a caring mother of four Salvatore. His father, a model husband, an American businessman with Italian roots Jason Capone. Although most of the time the family spends in new York, the son of Alla believes that he… “kievets”!
Now Kostromicheva son together in the capital of Ukraine. Here was to start shooting “Super Top model in Ukrainian”, but they are postponed to 2021 because of the quarantine. Therefore, the model and Sal (as she fondly calls the boy) spend all the time at home. And since they are in Kiev, the baby and decided that he’s not American, and the “kievets”. By the way, let’s see how he looks like his star mother.
The name Salvatore is of Italian origin. His choice is associated a different story.
“My husband really wanted to name the son either of Alfonso (he has the same last name Capone, wanted to recreate the legendary al Capone), or Angela, – said Alla Kostromicheva. – I said no and Alfonso and Angelov in our family will not, so sent my husband lists of names from different cultures that I like. Jason is very long rejected all of the names, but Salvatore liked him. So we found a compromise that was hard won in the long process of negotiations. If we have a second boy, the name will be brawl”.
Photo: personal archive of Alla Kostromicheva, the press service of the New channel.