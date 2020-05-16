“I’m worried… I’m scared”: the mp Louise Charbonneau cries his sister, carried off by the COVID

The mp bloquiste of Three-Rivers, Louise Charbonneau.

May 15, 2020 21h05

Gabriel Delisle

Le Nouvelliste

THREE RIVERS — It is over the phone that Louise Charbonneau has to make his farewell to his sister Danielle, his great confidante, always. The sister of the mp for bloquiste of Three Rivers has been washed away by the COVID-19, just a few days after having contracted the disease.

“Last week, I had a sister who was full of life,” said by telephone to Louise Charbonneau.

“Danielle and I had a very strong link. We have experienced a lot together. It has always remained with me and guided. She was an example for me. An example of tenacity and willpower. She was a woman creative, happy, human, and putting flowers everywhere and the joy in his life.”

A native of Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Danielle Charbonneau lived in a residence for elderly people of Longueuil. Strong of his 73 years of life, she has always been interested in the news “with passion,” recalls his sister.

“She was aware of what was happening. She was reading a book currently on Jean Charest, and it was my sign that voters in his room,” added the member of parliament for the Bloc québécois with a slight smile apparent in the voice.

“I’m worried, I’m scared”

Of its apartments, Danielle knew that the silent killer was prowling about in several NURSING homes and residences for the elderly of the province. “She told me: “I’m afraid of the COVID. There are women here at the residence, there are people who go and we have more news. I’m worried… I’m scared”,” says Louise Charbonneau.

Danielle Charbonneau, the sister of the member for Trois-Rivières, has been washed away by the COVID-19.

There’s just a week, 9 may, Louise Charbonneau received the call that she dreaded so much. His nephew taught him how that her sister had contracted the coronavirus. “After fainting, she was transferred to the hôpital Pierre-Boucher in Longueuil and it is there that it was discovered that she was suffering from the COVID-19”, explains the member bloquiste

The state of health of his sister is then quickly deteriorated, points out Louise Charbonneau. “I spoke to him this week and it had a lot of difficulty breathing. She told me: “it is the suffering of the most intense I’ve ever lived'”, she confesses.

After days in the fight against the disease, Danielle Charbonneau died on Friday morning. “She died all alone,” laments her sister.

Due to the risk of contagion important, his relatives have not been able to accompany him to his last journey. They must now cope with their grief on their own, because no funeral ceremony can take place. Extremely difficult circumstances to live, ” says the member of parliament for Trois-Rivières.

The agonizing choice of a mp

Louise Charbonneau would have been able to go and see his sister in his last moments of life, but it would have had to be placed in solitary confinement for two weeks thereafter in addition to the risk of contracting it-even disease. She had to make a choice very heartbreaking, she says.

“My role as an mp I was holding him back. We have work to do, and there are citizens who need us. I want to help them,” she notes.

Despite the mourning, the member for Trois-Rivières has agreed to deliver a testimony to the Short-story for you realize that behind the daily statistics on the COVID-19, there are women and men who are sisters, brothers, parents, or grandparents. Preceded in death by her husband, Michel Gosselin, Danielle Charbonneau leaves in mourning one son and one daughter, and four grandchildren.

“It puts a face to the COVID-19, which happens in residences for the elderly and the outstanding work of nurses who have let me talk to him, even if she was in a state of unconsciousness,” says Louise Charbonneau.

Le Soleil

