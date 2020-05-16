The mp bloquiste of Three-Rivers, Louise Charbonneau.
“I’m worried… I’m scared”: the mp Louise Charbonneau cries his sister, carried off by the COVID
Gabriel Delisle
Le Nouvelliste
THREE RIVERS — It is over the phone that Louise Charbonneau has to make his farewell to his sister Danielle, his great confidante, always. The sister of the mp for bloquiste of Three Rivers has been washed away by the COVID-19, just a few days after having contracted the disease.
“Last week, I had a sister who was full of life,” said by telephone to Louise Charbonneau.
“Danielle and I had a very strong link. We have experienced a lot together. It has always remained with me and guided. She was an example for me. An example of tenacity and willpower. She was a woman creative, happy, human, and putting flowers everywhere and the joy in his life.”
A native of Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Danielle Charbonneau lived in a residence for elderly people of Longueuil. Strong of his 73 years of life, she has always been interested in the news “with passion,” recalls his sister.
“She was aware of what was happening. She was reading a book currently on Jean Charest, and it was my sign that voters in his room,” added the member of parliament for the Bloc québécois with a slight smile apparent in the voice.
“I’m worried, I’m scared”
Of its apartments, Danielle knew that the silent killer was prowling about in several NURSING homes and residences for the elderly of the province. “She told me: “I’m afraid of the COVID. There are women here at the residence, there are people who go and we have more news. I’m worried… I’m scared”,” says Louise Charbonneau.