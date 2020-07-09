Impaired driving: three wounded in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine

| July 9, 2020 | News | No Comments

Conduite avec facultés affaiblies: trois blessés aux Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Conduite avec facultés affaiblies: trois blessés aux Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Share

July 9, 2020 11h58

Share

Impaired driving: three wounded in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Conduite avec facultés affaiblies: trois blessés aux Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Conduite avec facultés affaiblies: trois blessés aux Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Simon Carmichael

Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun

Swerve has injured three people, two of which were serious, Wednesday evening, at Havre-aux-Maisons, Îles-de-la-Madeleine. The driver was arrested and could face charges of driving while impaired.

The three occupants of the vehicle were transported to a hospital following the accident, around 19: 30, Wednesday. The swerve occurred at the junction of highway 199 and the way to Cap rouge.

The driver and a passenger suffered major injuries, but we aren’t afraid for their lives. The second passenger would have gotten out with minor injuries.

The driver, a man in the quarantine of the Seven Islands, was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec. He could face charges of driving while impaired once the analyses have determined his blood-alcohol level at the time of impact.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *