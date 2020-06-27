Impossible to catch up on delays, provide for 39% of the entrepreneurs
The closure of construction sites at the height of the crisis, the coronavirus has left scars : 39% of the entrepreneurs think that it will be impossible to catch up with the delays.
A survey conducted this month by the Commission de la construction du Québec from contractors and workers gives a picture of the state of the industry after the recovery of the building. Thus, 40% of the entrepreneurs interviewed believe that it will be possible to make up for the delay by the closure of the building, while as many, 39 percent, think that it will be impossible. 21 % don’t know it yet.
The survey also indicates that the difficulties of recruitment of labour force is still the main challenge for 46 % of builders and 48 % of them felt that these difficulties had worsened in the last year. After the difficulties of recruitment, what are the challenges affecting the competence and the quality of the workforce of most concern to entrepreneurs.
34%
It is the rate of the entrepreneurs who responded to the survey who felt that their working capacity has decreased since the resumption of building.
Similarly, 34 % of the entrepreneurs who responded to the survey felt that their working capacity has decreased since the resumption of building. However, among workers, 77 % believe that their job performance has not been affected since the takeover of the building. They are all the same, 16 % believe that their performance has decreased. Nevertheless, the Commission de la construction concludes that ” the recovery seems to be robust in the construction industry “.
The Commission recognizes, however, that ” the expectations of employers about future activity are slightly darkened “. For example, 60 % of employers plan to hire as many or more workers in the next 12 months, while the proportion was 76 % at the same date last year. Similarly, one-quarter of employers predict that their volume of work will decrease over the next 12 months, while the proportion was only 5 % last year at this date.
The survey was conducted with 1085 entrepreneurs and 2234 employees, from the 1st to the 15th June last.