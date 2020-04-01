In an abandoned dealership found a lot of Italian cars from the 1990s without a run
In the Argentine Avellaneda in the warehouse of an abandoned motor show revealed a batch of unsold cars Alfa Romeo and Fiat 1990s model years. About the discovery told the local the company Kaskote Calcos involved in the sale of used cars.
Dealership Ganza was one of the most successful in the city, but in the early 1990-ies the owners, father and son, died with a small time difference. After nearly thirty years of land, on which stands the dealer, put up for sale and the new owner decided to clear the area, asking for help, the firm Kaskote Calcos.
Among the found cars most of the brand Fiat – the Tipo and Uno hatchbacks, sedans Duna and Tempra and Ducato van.
Plus, in the showroom stood untouched wagon Alfa Romeo 33 and the four-door Peugeot 405, somehow wormed among Italian cars.
All cars are heavily dusty, but maintained as new. Now the machine is taken out of an abandoned auto dealership and ready for sale, but prices are not yet announced because of problems with documents.