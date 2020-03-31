In April-June “New mail” is capable of reducing hours of employees and the cancellation of dividends
New post expects a decline in turnover in the second quarter of 2020, and allows for the withdrawal of dividends, reduction of remunerations to the members of the Supervisory Board and the reduction of hours of work of employees.
This is stated in the appeal of the owners of the company to the employees.
The letter emphasized that all required payments for the first quarter will be performed, however, the most difficult period will be the second quarter of the year.
“The epidemic will get worse, which, unfortunately, will lead to an increase in the number of diseases. As a consequence, the possible strengthening of quarantine measures and the extension of the quarantine for a few months…
We forecast a fall in consumption, as deprived of people just will not be able to buy something.
As a result, the number of shipments and revenue will decline, especially in may and June. Therefore, the company considers the scenario, the decline in turnover in the second quarter”, – the statement says.
In the scenarios, which now calculates the company allowed:
- cancel payments of dividends to owners of the company;
- reduction of remunerations to the members of the Supervisory Board and the staff of the support office;
- the transfer of employees to other divisions or reduction in hours.
“Apply these actions will solve for each of the past week and keep you posted. We very much hope that will avoid any cuts of payments, but want you were ready for it” – sums up the company.