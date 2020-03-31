In Austria on April 6 in supermarkets and drugstores will be allowed only in masks
From 6 April all large supermarkets of Austria, as well as pharmacies, will operate the mandatory wearing of protective masks for the face both buyers and sellers.
The corresponding decree was adopted by the Council of Ministers of Austria, reports the correspondent of UKRINFORM.
“In the presence of mechanical means of protection (protective mask for the face – ed), they should be issued free of charge to clients if they come without a mechanical means of protection. Once these mechanical means of protection will be provided by the owners of the shopping customers, the latter have the right to go to a commercial zone only after they put these security”, – stated in the decree.
Protective mask for mouth and nose, as well as gloves will also be required to carry and the sellers themselves – now that the compulsory wearing of masks in Austria no. In front of the cashier should be installed protective shield of plexiglass.
Before entering the institution must be placed disinfectant dispensers for hands. Place in supermarkets, often touching customers (for example handles on the doors of refrigerators), should be regularly disinfected. In addition, after each client should be disinfect the handles of shopping carts.
In supermarkets and pharmacy customers should be allowed simultaneously in such numbers that the room was able to keep the distance between people at least 1 meter. Also in the area of Cass on the floor should be treated with a special markup that will allow customers to keep a distance of 1 meter.
At the same time, according to the decree, the compulsory wearing of masks by customers and employees, apply only to supermarkets and pharmacies, with an area of over 400 square meters. These stores continues to operate the rule about maintaining the distance between people at least 1 meter.
“Additional rules of hygiene should be applied promptly but not later than 6 April 2020”, – the document says.
On the eve of Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz announced the introduction of the compulsory wearing of masks during visits to supermarkets. This rule will be effective from Wednesday, April 1, in separate supermarket chains, which are at the entrance, each client will be issued a mask.
Now in Austrian pharmacies, as in other countries, there is a shortage of protective masks and disinfectants. The government is taking steps for the purchase of equipment abroad in the coming days it is expected a number of supplies. While the compulsory wearing of masks will only apply to visits to supermarkets, whose owners and securing buyers of the masks.
“The goal in the medium term – the wearing of masks not only in supermarkets, but where people walk around, where there are contacts,” said Kurtz.
According to him, in recent days, meetings have been held with mathematicians and virologists, in which, in particular, it was found that the government has taken measures to limit the spread COVID-19 are valid, but “need much more to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Austria.”
“We are only at the beginning of the marathon,” frankly said the head of the Austrian government.
As said the Chancellor, “the truth is that this is the calm before the storm, and how terrible might be the storm can be seen in neighboring Italy.” That is why, said the head of the Austrian government, it is important to adhere to all the government adopted restrictive measures and really to minimize social contacts.