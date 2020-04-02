In Crimea, the veterinary surgeon accuse of vaccination “on paper” for the sake of the prize
The Prosecutor’s office approved the indictment in the fact of office forgery veterinarian, reports a press-service of Prosecutor’s office of RK.
The Prosecutor’s office of the Bakhchisaray district approved the indictment on criminal case concerning veterinary surgeon of the State budget institution of the Republic of Crimea “Bakhchsarai district veterinary treatment-and-prophylactic centre” under part 1 of article 292 of the criminal code of Russian Federation (office forgery, that is entering by the official, and also civil servant or municipal employee, who is not an officer, in the official documents of false information, as well as entering into specified documents of the corrections which distort their actual content, if these acts are committed for mercenary or other personal interest).
According to investigators, the accused, being a veterinary surgeon, in October – November of 2018 made a knowingly false information in the acts of vaccination and treatment of animals on the holding on the territory of the Bakhchsarai area of immunization of animals with the purpose of receiving incentive payments.
Criminal case is directed to court for consideration on the merits. The sanction of part 1 of article 292 of the criminal code provides for a maximum punishment of deprivation of liberty for a term up to 2 years.