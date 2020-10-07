This Wednesday the governor confirmed that family reunions will return from this weekend. The detail of the text that establishes how many people can attend, what relationship they must have and the schedules to respect was already known.

By decree 1225 the provincial government again authorized family reunions in the province of Mendoza . As stated in the fundamentals, the measure seeks a “reasonable balance between the various activities that have been enabled to date, the epidemiological situation and the response capacity of the health system.”

“It is convenient in order to preserve the physical and psychological health of the population, authorize family meetings on Saturdays and Sundays and leave the limitation to circulate without effect due to the end of the DNI on Friday, Saturday and Sunday” , adds the text of the rule that begins to govern from tomorrow.

As stated by Governor Rodolfo Suarez , the meetings have a maximum of 10 people related up to the second degree in ascending, descending or collateral lines.

As for the schedules, it indicates that they can be done from 09.00 to 23.00.