In “DNR” four people burned down during a road traffic accident
On the road Yenakievo-Shakhtersk-Amvrosievka happened head-on collision of two cars VAZ-2121 Niva and Dacia Logan.
In the Donetsk region, four people have died as a result of a traffic accident on the highway near a mining town controlled by the separatists “DNR”. About this separatist media reported with reference to the so-called “emergencies” on Monday, March 30.
“On March 29 on the road T-05-17 Yenakiyevo-Shakhtersk-Amvrosiyevka, outside the village of Davydovka, the accident occurred. In the result of a frontal collision of two cars VAZ-2121 Niva and DaciaLoganс further fire killed four people”, – stated in the message.
Rescuers eliminated the burning of cars and recovered the bodies of the victims. Brought five pieces of equipment and 22 persons of staff.