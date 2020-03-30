In “DNR” four people burned down during a road traffic accident

В "ДНР" четыре человека сгорели во время дорожной аварии

On the road Yenakievo-Shakhtersk-Amvrosievka happened head-on collision of two cars VAZ-2121 Niva and Dacia Logan.

In the Donetsk region, four people have died as a result of a traffic accident on the highway near a mining town controlled by the separatists “DNR”. About this separatist media reported with reference to the so-called “emergencies” on Monday, March 30.

“On March 29 on the road T-05-17 Yenakiyevo-Shakhtersk-Amvrosiyevka, outside the village of Davydovka, the accident occurred. In the result of a frontal collision of two cars VAZ-2121 Niva and DaciaLoganс further fire killed four people”, – stated in the message.

Rescuers eliminated the burning of cars and recovered the bodies of the victims. Brought five pieces of equipment and 22 persons of staff.

